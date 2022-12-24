President Muhammadu Buhari

By Ezra Ukanwa

AHEAD of the 2023 general elections, President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday visited the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Office in Gusau, Zamfara state.

A statement by Yusuf Idris Gusau, APC Publicity Secretary, Zamfara State, said Buhari expressed confidence that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would win the state.

According to the statement, it was part of the President’s visit to attend the closing ceremony of this year’s Musabaka Qur’anic Recitation Competition hosted in the state.

Buhari, represented by the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami was conducted round by the state’s Tinubu/Shattima Presidential Campaign Council Coordinator, Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa.

He commended the arrangement put in place by the Coordinator saying that the effort jointly put in place by Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle, former governor Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar and Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa accounted for the rousing welcome his delegation received while in the state.

He assured people of the state that with APC’s Tinubu as the next president, the nation will witness overwhelming transformation, moving ahead from what has so far been achieved throughout the country in the last seven plus years.

The president thanked the people of Zamfara and all Nigerians for the support he has been enjoying in his leadership and urged Nigerians to continue to support the APC by ensuring its victory at all levels in the coming elections.

Earlier while welcoming the President and his delegation, Governor Matawalle informed him that Zamfara is the homebase of the APC whereby opposition parties seem non existent.

The governor who is also the North West Zonal Coordinator of the party noted that the choice of an experienced state campaign Coordinator like Senator Marafa has added impetus to and eased his responsibilities as the zone’s coordinator in the state.

He said the party has no doubt in winning in the zone at all levels in the coming elections and in an unchallengeable way following the support and goodwill it is continuously receiving from the people.

The state Coordinator of the Campaign Council, Senator Kabiru Marafa said the office is well furnished with the staff well accommodated.

According to him, all the Directorates have been fully equipped which enabled them to complete the duties of mobilizing and registering support groups and now only waiting for the elections.

Marafa reiterated that Zamfara APC will remain unbeatable in all coming elections.

The visit was attended by the state Chairman of the party, Hon. Tukur Umar Danfulani, all executive members of the party in the state, the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe, former Military Administrator of the state retired Col. Jibrin Bala Yakubu, party leaders and supporters as well as a delegation from the neighboring Niger Republic.