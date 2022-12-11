By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

THE Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency, CESJET, on Sunday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to give assent to the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Trust Fund Bill passed by the National Assembly to improve the general welfare of corps members and personnel of the scheme.

Executive Secretary of CESJET, Mr Isaac Ikpa, who made the call at a briefing in Abuja, said the signing into law of the bill would midwife the economic prosperity of youths in the country through the provision of start-up capitals to corps members after their service year.

According to the bill awaiting presidential assent, the Fund would be financed with a levy of one per cent of the net profit of companies and organised private sector operating business in Nigeria; 0.2 per cent of total revenue accruing to the federation account; and any takeoff grant and special intervention fund as may be provided by the federal, state and local governments of the Federation.

Speaking, Ikpa said: “During the NYSC, corps members are taught a number of skills that would enable them to become independent entrepreneurs, creating jobs and at the same time solving problems in the environment. The Trust Fund would be solving a major critical problem which is; lack of funds for a start up dream. This has stood as a setback in the journey of many youth corps members.

“Mr President is advised to make that dream a reality; that is, making needed funds available to these corps members as they round up their service so they could start up a venture to help themselves and the nation at large. Without mincing of words, this would be the best gift President Muhammadu Buhari can give to the youth of this nation. It is undisputed that it will also in many ways bring growth to our nation’s economy.

“CESJET, therefore, urges President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the NYSC Trust Fund bill that has been placed before him. Mr president, an assent to the NYSC Trust Fund bill is a seal of a secured future for our youth. It would be a clear plan and an antiserum to the contagion of youth restiveness and delinquency. It will remain a legacy that would be known for centuries as the change that restructured, and repositioned our youth for greatness.”