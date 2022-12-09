President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock over the reported kidnapping of five newborn babies in Anambra, directing that the rising crime rate in the areas be reduced without any delay.

The reported kidnapping occurred at Stanley Hospital, Nkpologwu in the state.

The kidnappers were said to have picked the babies and zoomed off.

In a statement by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu on Friday in Abuja, Buhari expressed his concern about the strange incident, saying this case must be solved immediately.

He, therefore,directed: ”Security at hospitals must be foolproof so that attacks of this nature do not happen again.” (NAN)