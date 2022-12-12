.

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Moroccan football team, the Atlas Lions and the ruler of the country, King Mohammed VI for making history at the ongoing World Cup in Qatar.

In a congratulatory message issued by his spokesperson, Malam Garba Shehu on Monday in Abuja, Buhari lauded the Atlas Lions for becoming the fourth team from an African country to ever qualify for the World Cup quarterfinals.

The team is also the first in Africa to win a place in a semi-final at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

According to Buhari, Morocco has made the entire continent proud with their grit and dexterity, giving hope that an African team can indeed win, and should win the ongoing global championship in Qatar.

Buhari commended the team for their skill and teamwork, saying at the same time that this could not have been achieved without the exemplary role of the Moroccan authorities in putting together a formidable team.