By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, returned to Abuja after an eight-day official visit to Washington DC, the United States of America, USA, where he participated in the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit.

The President, who departed for the US event from his country home in Daura, Katsina State, last Sunday, was invited to join other African leaders for the Summit by his American counterpart, President Joe Biden.

While in Washington DC, President Buhari participated in a number of high-level meetings and conversations around the US-Africa relations, speaking on critical issues affecting the black continent, including security, climate change, transnational organised crimes and more.

He also engaged in sideline meetings, during which some high-level agreements were reached with America-based businesses, and wrapped up the visit with a townhall meeting with the Nigerian community in the US.

The President was received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, yesterday, by the governors of Kwara and Bauchi states; AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and Bala Mohammed, respectively; the Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ramatu Aliyu.

Also at the airport to receive the President were the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba; the Director-General of the Department of State Service, DSS, Yusuf Bichi; and other senior security officials.