By Festus Ahon & Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Olu of Warri, all chiefs of the Kingdom, family and friends of the Rone family, over the passage of S.S Rone, Ogienoyibo, the Obazuaye of Warri and longest serving Chief.

Also, Delta State House of Assembly Speaker and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate in the state, Sheriff Oborevwori, has commiserated with Mr. Julius Rone and his family over the passage of their father and patriarch, Pa Rone.

The President appreciated the grace of God on the departed, which saw him serve four monarchs as a high-ranking chief, and helped to maintain peace, amity and development in Warri and environs.

President Buhari in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina commended the life of service lived by Pa Rone to the younger generation, and urged his family and children to ensure that his good works were preserved, and his memories evergreen.

Rone, who died Monday, aged 86, the President said left behind a worthy reputation, which will remain inspiring.

The President wished the departed eternal rest, and comfort for those mourning him.

Oborevwori commiserates with Julius Rone over father’s demise

Oborevwori in a condolence message by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Dennis Otu, also commiserated with the Itsekiri nation over the passage of Pa Rone.

He extolled the late Pa Rone for his great contributions and achievements as the longest serving Chief in Warri Kingdom.

Oborevwori maintained that Pa Rone, who was the Obazuaye of Warri Kingdom, bequeathed high discipline and moral on his children and everyone around him.

He said: “Pa S.S.Rone was a pillar of peace in Warri Kingdom with an extension of comradery to neighbouring kingdoms. We will surely miss his wise counsel.”

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of Pa Rone in heavenly realm.