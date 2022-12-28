By Kingsley Omonobi

As part of activities climaxing the decoration of senior officers within the rank of Brigadier to Major General for the year 2022, officers and personnel of Guards Brigade Nigerian Army were elated and jubilant on Thursday 28 December 2022 as President

Muhammadu Buhari decorated the Commander with the new rank of Major General.

Receiving the Commander, Major General Muhammad Takuti Usman after the decoration at the Brigade Conference room, the Brigade Chief of Staff Col Oludele Peter Oyegoke alongside Units Commanders and other Brigade Staff officers congratulated the Commander for his well deserved promotion and subsequent decoration to the enviable rank of a Major General in the Nigerian Army.

He noted that the promotion and decoration was indeed an evidence of the fact that he had performed exceptionally beyond expectations as he leads the Brigade in all its assigned responsibilities.

The senior officers appreciated the Commander whom they described as a hard worker and an astute leader and administrator.

Spiritual leaders of the Brigade also seized the opportunity to pray for better and greater fortune upon the Commander and his family as he wear his new rank with more responsibility

Responding, the Commander Guards Brigade, Maj General Usman appreciated all the officers and personnel of the Brigade for their untiring efforts in securing the entire Brigade Area of Responsibility which covers part of Niger State, Nasarawa, Kogi as well as part of Kaduna State and ensuring they remain well defended and secured

Maj Gen Usman noted further that he would not have been promoted without the collective contribution of the various units and their personnel under command whose individual effort made him successful.

He expressed gratitude to the President for the opportunity given him to serve and the Chief of Army Staff for his guidance at all times and assured that he remains ever committed.

While urging all officers present to continue to do their best as every effort counts, the Commander also prayed for those expecting their own promotion not to loose hope as it’s only God that gives.

High point of the celebration was the presentation and cutting of cake as well as group photograph.