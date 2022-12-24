President Muhammadu Buhari shares the pain of loss with Dr Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), over the passing of his mother, Mrs Eunice Adesina.

President Buhari commiserates with family members, friends and associates of the matriarch, whose departure elicited testimonies of her dedication to God, love for neighbors and acts of kindness in her community.

The President affirms that the good character of Adesina, a former Minister of Agriculture, particularly his respect for elders, love for God and dedication to work, clearly reflects proper upbringing, largely by his mom.

President Buhari urges the AfDB President to take solace in the fact that his mom lived long to see his good work at national and international levels.

The President prays for the repose of the soul of Mama Eunice.