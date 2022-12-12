.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday arrived in Washington DC to attend the United States-Africa Leaders Summit.

Reports claim that President Buhari arrived at the Joint Base Andrews, Air Force Base, Maryland at about 6.25 pm local time.

The president was received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States, Dr Mrs Uzoma Emenike and the Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the UN, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande.

Other Nigerian diplomats on the ground to welcome the president were the Consul-General of Nigeria in New York, Amb. Lot Egopija and his counterpart in Atlanta, Amb. Amina Smaila.

Buhari was accompanied by Bala Mohammed and AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, governors of Bauchi and Kwara, respectively, as well as some ministers and other top government officials.

President Buhari will join other African leaders at the High-Level Meeting held between Tuesday, Dec. 13 and Thursday, Dec. 15 at the instance of the United States President, Joe Biden.

“African governments, civil society, diaspora communities across the United States, and the private sector to continue strengthening our shared vision for the future of U.S.-Africa relations,” Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, said in a statement.

On the first day, Shehu said Buhari would speak on the topic: Conservation, Climate Adaptation and a Just Energy Transition”, dwelling directly on the ”Just Energy Transition” component.

Shehu further disclosed that the Nigerian leader would also address some of the other sub-themes of the summit as well as participate in the US-Africa Business Forum (USABF).

The forum will be hosted by the U.S. Department of Commerce which focuses on increased trade and investment between the United States and African nations.

On the sidelines of the summit, the Corporate Council of Africa will host the Nigerian delegation to a U.S.-Nigeria Business and Investment Forum Business Roundtable.

According to him, during the meeting, Nigerian organisations and businesses are expected to sign agreements with their American counterparts.

