By Ada Osadebe

Grammy award winner,Wizkid has finally replied rapper, Oladips and others over his controversial statement on rap music.

Wizkid had earlier stirred a war within the rap industry, when he dissed it for being dead and boring.

Read also: ‘Rap Is Dead’: Wizkid incurs wrath of Oladips, M.I, Nigerian rap lovers

The likes of MI Abaga and Oladips countered him.

Oladips on Friday went as far as releasing a diss track to slam him, while expressing his disappointment at his statement.

In responses to the video, Wizkid took to his Snapchat page on Friday to mock them, by calling them broke boys.

He stated that Nasty C, Sarkodie and Black Sheriff are the only rappers in Africa

However, he advised them to keep sending their fathers rap videos.

He wrote, ”Can’t believe broke boys really thought Big Wiz will talk abt y’all wow!

“Y’all not even rappers! Nasty C/Sarkodie/Black Sheriff the only rappers in Africa.

“Y’all dick fucks.

“Y’all keep sending una poppy rap videos! I go dey watch maybe I fit help una mama life!”

