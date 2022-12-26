By Efosa Taiwo

Harry Kane helped Tottenham come back from a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 away at Brentford in the first Premier League game after the World Cup.

Brentford went ahead when Mathias Jensen’s deflected shot could only be pushed by Fraser Forster into the path of Vitaly Janelt who slotted home comfortably.

Their lead was doubled when Ivan Toney nudged home from three yards out to send the crowd at the stadium into wild jubilation.

It seemed there was no way back for Tottenham until 20 minutes into the second half when French defender, Clement Lenglet found Kane with a cross with the English striker rising highest to head home.

Six minutes later the game was level when Dejan Kulusevski pulled back for Pierre Hojberg to slot home.

Spurs pushed for a winner but both sides had to settle for a draw in a pulsating match, which leaves Antonio Conte’s side in fourth place.