A veteran Yoruba actor and father of popular online comedian, Isbae U, Alhaji Kamal Adebayo, popularly known as Sir Kay, is dead.

The death was announced by the Chairman of the Lagos State Parks and Garages Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo on Tuesday via his Instagram page.

MC Oluomo wrote, “It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of Alhaji Kamal Adebayo (Sir Kay). May Allah grant him eternal rest. RIP Sir Kay.”

Also, a Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi broke the sad news of the Yoruba movie star’s death on Tuesday, 27th of December, 2022.

He shared a photo of Kamal Adebayo aka Sir K and bad him farewell, adding that the development left him feeling weak.