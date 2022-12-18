.

By Emmanuel Iheaka,OWERRI

Unidentified persons, Sunday, set ablaze a section of the Owerri magistrate court in Imo State.

This is coming barely 24 hours after the Orlu high court was also said to have been burnt by yet-to-be-identified persons.

The suspects were said to have stormed the court complex with explosives which targeted the roof of the facility.

It was learnt that sensitive materials and documents, including files, were burnt.

They have razed part of the Owerri magistrate court located on Owerri- Orlu Road. It is suspected that they threw explosive devices on the court”, the source stated.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Michael Abattam, confirmed the incident and said the command had begun an investigation with a view to arresting the culprits.