… Ebubeagu Security operatives were not involved – Commander

By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki – A police officer, two Ebubeagu operatives, and a hoodlum were reportedly killed on Monday night during a fierce gun battle in the State.

The victims met their Waterloo when the Police clashed with unknown gunmen at the Presco campus area of Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki.

Vanguard gathered that following the gun battle, passersby and residents of the Abakaliki metropolis were seen scampering for safety.

According to sources, the incident occurred around 8 p.m., when the unknown gunmen attacked police officers on their duty post in the Area.

The exchange of gunfire between members of Ebubeagu Security outfit, the Police, and the unknown gunmen resulted in several casualties.

A resident of Abakaliki metropolis (names withheld) added that:

“Nawaooooo the shooting last night was not small even inside the house, we took cover. I heard they killed one of the gunmen making it four persons that were killed.

“The police officer who is from Akwa Ibom state is married to an Eddah woman with 5 kids. My neighbour just came back from their place, now at Police headquarters. The oldest of the children is just 10 years old.

“Police just confirmed that a police officer and one of the gunmen were killed but didn’t disclose that of Ebubeagu.

Contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Chris Anyanwu confirmed the incident.

Anyanwu said one policeman and an unknown gunman were shot dead during the clash between the Police and the unknown gunmen.

In a telephone chat, the State Commander of Ebubeagu Security outfit, Mr. Nnana Friday disclosed that no Ebubeagu operative was involved in the incident.

“No Ebubeagu operative is not involved. It’s IPOB, not Ebubeagu.”

Recall that penultimate week, two Ebubeagu Security operatives were reportedly killed by unknown gunmen in the State. Ends