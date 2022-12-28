George Obiozor

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, has confirmed the death of Professor George Obiozor, the President General of the apex Igbo socio-political organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

He made this known in a statement on Wednesday night.

According to him , “On behalf of the Government and people of Imo State, I, Senator Hope Uzodimma, the Executive Governor of Imo State, sorrowfully announce the passage of a great Son of Imo State and Nigeria, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, worldwide, Prof George OBIOZOR.

“The death of this foremost Igbo leader and former NIGERIA’S ambassador to the United States and the State of Israel, is a big loss to Imo State, the South East and the entire Nigeria. I have no doubt that both Nigeria and the international community will miss his profound intellectual contributions and wise counsel on national and global issues.

“His burial arrangements will be announced in due course by the family”.