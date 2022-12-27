Akin Osuntokun

The Labour Party has appointed former Political Adviser to President Olusegun Obasanjo, Mr. Akin Osuntokun as the new Director General of its Presidential Campaign.

This was announced by the party’s National Chairman, Julious Abure, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

He said the decision was reached after wide consultations with party stakeholders across board.

Recall Mr Okupe recently announced stepped aside as the DG of the campaign organisation of the party, following a judgment of a Federal High Court that convicted him of violating the Money Laundering Act.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu who presided on the case found Okupe guilty of contravening sections 16(1)& ;(2) of the Money Laundering Act and accepting cash in excess of the threshold allowed under the Act without going through a financial institution.

Okupe was found guilty of receiving over N200 million cash from a former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd.).

He was therefore sentenced to two years by Justice Ojuwku with an option of N500,000 fine on each of the 26 counts for which he was found guilty.

Delivering her judgment, the judge held that Okupe, who is the first defendant in the suit filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, violated the Money Laundering Act, and had up to 4:30 pm on Monday to pay the fine option, totalling the sum of N13 million on all the charges he was found guilty of or be sent the Kuje Correctional Centre.

Justice Ojukwu, in sentencing Okupe, considered the pleadings for leniency from the wife of the convict, Omolola Okupe, and that of his son, Adesunkanmi Okupe, and the allocutus by his counsel.