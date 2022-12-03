Gabriel Jesus

By Biodun Busari

Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Alex Telles will miss the rest of the World Cup matches in Qatar after picking up knee injuries in their final Group G game against Cameroon on Friday.

This was made known by the country’s football association, Confederation of Brazil Football (CBF) on Saturday ahead of the knock-out matches to start in few hours.

Telles was substituted in the 54th minute of Brazil’s 1-0 defeat by the African side, with Arsenal striker Jesus leaving the pitch 10 minutes later.

“Players Alex Telles and Gabriel Jesus underwent tests on Saturday morning accompanied by Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar and an MRI on their right knees confirmed the extent of the injuries and the impossibility of recovery in time to participate in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022,” the CBF said in a statement.

World Cup favourites Brazil face South Korea in the last 16 on Monday. Other Brazilian players are hoping to overcome injuries in time to rejoin the team.

Neymar is still recovering from an ankle injury suffered in their opening win against Serbia, and they have only one full back available after left back Telles injury in the Cameroon game.

