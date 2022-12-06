…Tasks FG to save sector from imminent collapse

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, on Tuesday, urged the Federal Government to save the medical sector from imminent collapse, saying the present brain drain in the sector is like a disaster that is waiting to happen.

Adams said this at the 2022 edition of Elegbara Festival held in Shasha, Lagos.

He bemoaned the plight of the Nigerian doctors that have been leaving the country in droves.

He said: “With the recent brain drain,it is very clear that Nigeria’s health sector is on the verge of total collapse.This is an emergency that should be addressed urgently.

“It is unfortunate to hear the reports of the National Bureau of Statistics that Nigerian doctors are leaving the country in droves.The report indicates that there is a huge gap in the health sector.

“The recent story that Nigeria today have only one doctor to about 6,400 patients in our hospitals is nothing but a disaster waiting to happen.

“The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) had also said recently that about 4,000 medical doctors had finalized plans to leave the country for better jobs abroad. Nigeria’s health sector is in emergency situation.

“At the moment, we have one doctor to 8000 Nigerians in our public hospitals.Unfortunately, over 38 percent of Nigerians are presently suffering healthcare depreciation.

“For instance,in the last four years, Nigeria has lost over 2,000 doctors to the outside world.

“On the average,we lose between 100 and 160 doctors every month.

“If nothing is done to arrest the drift, Nigeria would come to a situation where we won’t have doctors in our various public hospitals.

“I call on the Federal Government to look into the welfare of medical practitioners in Nigeria, so as to stop the ugly trend before it gets out of hand.”

Giving reasons for celebrating Elegbara Festival,Aare Adams

restated the need to respect the Yoruba deities, saying Elegbara is a deity that has been mostly vilified in the world.

His words: “Elegbara is a deity.It is not satanic or devilish in nature.He is the king of all spirits in the world.We can also call Him the Olori Aiye,because He is always in charge of the entire world.But it is sad that He is the most vilified deity in the world.

“Both the Holy Bible and Holy Quran are very clear about the role of Elegbara in the creation of life and man.There is no country in the world that has abused Elegbara as much as Nigeria.

“Each time we talk evil of Elegbara, He destroys our economy and other institutions in the country.

“The more we abuse Elegbara,the more He brings untold hardship to the country.And we experience more pains and anguish.”

Oba of Shasha Kingdom,Oba Babatunde Ogunronbi, hailed the Olokun Festival Foundation (OFF) under the leadership of Adams for sustaining the cultural revolution project for the past two decades.

Oba Ogunronbi urged other Yoruba monarchs to support the OFF’s cultural promotion agenda in the south west.

The monarch said: “I want to express my appreciation to the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams for this gesture.He has done well for our race and he deserves our support in pushing forward the real ideals of Yoruba race.”

Parakoyi Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land,Prof Raheem Kolawole in his address, applauded the Federal Government for the re introduction of History in our school curriculum.

Other guests present at the event include members of the National Executive Council (NEC) and National Coordinating Council (NCC) as well as members of different departments of the OPC.