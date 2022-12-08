By Chioma Obinna

Nigerian health professionals and other stakeholders in the health sector, have called for an urgent review of the medical education curriculum in Nigerian universities.

Making the call at the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria, MDCAN, Medical Education Summit, in Abuja, the President of MDCAN, Dr. Victor Makanjuola, said the summit was designed to find solutions to key national medical education challenges.

Makanjuola said: “The already precarious situation has been made worse by an unpredictable academic calendar, no thanks to the incessant industrial actions by multiple university unions, outdated academic curricula, and perennial underfunding of the universities and medical colleges.

“The difficulties associated with accessing research grants domiciled within the medical colleges have added to the list of the setbacks faced by medical and other tertiary education in Nigeria. “Deliberate innovative approaches from a wide range of stakeholders are required to make any meaningful and sustainable intervention to save medical education in Nigeria.”

Also, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, who was represented by the Chairman, of House of Representatives Committee on Healthcare Services, Dr. Tanko Sununu, recalled that recently, National Assembly conducted an educational service on pressuring institution, regretting that medical education was not included.

In his keynote address, Prof. Eniola Erekosima, advocated for more funding to boost the medical sectors.

Erekosima urged the government to fund the sector as well as come up with a strategy on how the situation now could be managed politically.