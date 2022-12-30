By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The deputy governor of Borno State, Hon. Umar Usman Kadafur, on Thursday, presided over the swearing-in of the newly appointed 27 local government transition caretaker chairmen of the state on behalf of governor Babagana Zulum.

Kadafur, in the company of the All Progressive Congress (APC) state chairman, Ali Bukar Dalori, presided over the swearing-in ceremony, as the governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, was out of the country on official engagements.

The State Chief Judge, Justice Kashim Zannah, performed the oath of office and allegiance to the new appointees, at the International Conference Centre of the Musa Usman Secretariat in Maiduguri.

The new transitional caretaker chairmen were appointed by the governor following the expiration of tenure of the elected chairmen and were confirmed by the Borno State House of Assembly on Friday, December 23, 2022.

While congratulating them, kadafur delivered Zulum’s message to the chairmen to be prudent and accountable in the management of their councils’ funds and affairs while discharging their duties.

The deputy governor noted that the governor had clearly warned that his administration would not hesitate to hold anyone found wanting, responsible.

He urged them to ensure strict adherence to Governor Zulum’s recovery and developmental drive towards re-establishing a strong and resilient local government administration.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Commissioner for Local Government and Emirate Affairs, Sugun Mai Meleh, had commended Governor Zulum for his courage, resilience and quest towards re-establishing the local government administration and pursuing peace in the state since assuming office.

Mele urged the new transition chairmen to replicate the governor’s recovery drive.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by the Borno APC Senatorial Candidate, Barrister Kaka Shehu Lawan, Member representing Jere at the federal House of representatives Satomi Ahmed, representative of the Secretary to the State Government, the acting Head of Service, Barrister Mallam Fannami, mni.

Also in attendance were Commissioners and other top government functionaries as well as party leaders and faithful and well-wishers.