Bolanle Raheem

The Lagos State Police Command has urged Lagosians to remain calm, saying the Command will ensure justice prevails in the extrajudicial killing of a lawyer, Bolanle Raheem.

The Command’s spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement, expressed condolences to the family of the victim who was shot dead by a trigger-happy police officer in the Ajah area of Lagos on Christmas Day.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, has been in touch with the family and the Nigerian Bar Association since yesterday and has given firm assurances that justice will definitely prevail.— SP Benjamin Hundeyin (@BenHundeyin) December 26, 2022

The police spokesman described as embarrassing, the incident, being the second in three weeks. A resident of Happy Land estate in Ajah, Gafaru Buraimoh, was similarly shot dead by a policeman on December 6, 2022.

Hundeyin said the Nigeria Police Force will carry out a reappraisal of its rules of engagement in a bid to put an end to such avoidable ugly incidents.

The statement reads, “The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, fdc has expressed heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Barrister Bolanle Raheem who was shot dead by a police officer in Ajah on Sunday, December 25, 2022.

“On the instruction of the Commissioner of Police, the errant officer has since been taken into custody alongside his team members. The CP has equally directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba for in-depth investigation.

“This has become one too many, especially bearing in mind that a similar incident occurred at the same location less than three weeks ago. The condemnable incident is against the standard operating procedures (SOP) and rules of engagement of the Force, and to say the least is embarrassing.

“Beyond this incident, the Nigeria Police Force will carry out a reappraisal of its rules of engagement in a bid to put an end to such avoidable ugly incidents.

“The Lagos State Police Command hereby appeals to the good people and residents of Lagos State to remain calm as the Command is already in constant touch with the Nigerian Bar Association and other relevant stakeholders towards ensuring that justice totally prevails.”