Late Bolanle Raheem

By Idowu Bankole

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has described the death of a pregnant lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, as shocking and avoidable, vowing justice will be served speedily on the matter.

The late Lagos lawyer was shot dead by Police officers from Ajiwe Police station, on Christmas Day in her car while her family watched her take her last breath.

Reactions have continued to trail the killing as the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba has ordered a probe into the unlawful shooting.

In the same vein, The Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Civil Rights Organisations, CSOs and other social media influencers calling for justice and condemning what has been described as another police brutality.

On his part, the Lagos Governor, Babaji Sanwo-Olu has expressed sadness over the death of the pregnant lawyer.

In a tweet thread on Boxing Day, Sanwo-Olu wrote, ‘With utter shock and sadness, I received the news of the unfortunate and avoidable death of Barrister Bolanle Raheem at the hands of a police officer at Ajiwe.”

“My condolence to her family, friends and associates. I can assure you that justice will be served

“The Lagos State police command has arrested, disarmed and detained the officer(s) involved in the incident.

“Nothing will be spared under the Laws of Lagos State until justice is served speedily and adequately,” The Lagos governor tweeted.

In 2020, Nigerian youths took to the streets to protest the killings of innocent citizens in the country by the anti-robbery police squad otherwise known as SARS. The protest lasted for many days with some protesters losing their lives and state infrastructure destroyed when angry protesters clashed with security agencies.