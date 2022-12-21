.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Armed terrorists suspected to be members of Boko Haram/ISWAP on Monday evening invaded communities of Jibwiwi in Hawul Local Government Area of Borno state, thereby setting ablaze seven (7) residential buildings, and hundreds of bags of maize, Guinea Corn, Millet, Groundnuts and some livestock.

This is coming at the instances that security operatives have received over 80,000 surrendered members of the sect.

Although Vanguard exclusively learnt that no life was lost, the insurgents who rode on several motorcycles armed with Ak47 rifles and petrol bombs sneaked into Jibwiwi at about 6 pm and wreaked havoc without confrontation.

Consequently, upon receiving the distress call, the Chairman of the Hunters/Vigilantes in the Northeast subregion, who also hails from the Hawul local Government area, Mohammed Shawulu Yohanna swiftly mobilized his team to the area for rescue.

Unfortunately, when the rescue team of the hunters reached Jibwiwi, the insurgents had already fled and penetrated to inflict another terror on a neighbouring community of Ngulde in the Askira/Uba local Government area.

Fortunately, when the insurgents sighted the operational vehicles of the hunters led by the spiritual leader of the hunters (Yohanna), they had no option but to withdraw and escaped into the Sambisa forest.

Speaking to Vanguard on the development, the North East Chairman of the Hunters said, “I received a distress call that some armed terrorists invaded Jibwiwi, I immediately mobilized my team to the scene, but regrettably when we arrived Jibwiwi, the terrorists had fled away after they wreaked havoc.

“They succeeded in burning down 7 houses and many bags of rice, maize, Groundnuts, Guinea corn and another foodstuff recently harvested by the people of the community including livestock.

“We then pursued them to Ngulde community, but when they invaded the Community, they couldn’t succeed in their devilish mission, as they escaped into Sambisa forest upon sighting the lights of of operational vehicles tracking them.” Yohanna who also shared the video clip of the attack on Jibwiwi with Vanguard revealed.

Just last week, Mr Yohanna handed over the suspected killers of a pregnant woman, Mrs Mary Barka to the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Hawul, Habila Lemaka.

Mrs Barka was killed when some kidnappers suspected to be bandits armed with locally made -in- Awka guns invaded Pelachiroma village of Hawul Local government area of Borno state.

“Pelachiroma village of Hawul Local government area witnessed an attack by suspected bandits. I immediately mobilized my team to the village on that night and succeeded in arresting the four culprits who attempted to kidnap Mr Barka Paul Sawa, because, he (Sawa) has given them his cattle to the rear for him.” The Chairman of the hunters disclosed last week in an interview with our Correspondent.