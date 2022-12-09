The Body of Benchers (BOB) has faulted the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA)’s use of social media platform in forwarding sensitive official documents meant for in-house communication among members of the body.

The body stated this in a statement by its Secretary, Daniel Tela, issued in Abuja to explained its position on the letter by the NBA President, Yakubu Maikyau, SAN.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Maikyau had, in a letter, asked the BOB Chairman, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, not to preside over the last Call to Bar ceremonies during which 4711 new lawyers were admitted into the profession.

“The body frowned at the use of the social media platform in forwarding sensitive official documents in communication,” he said.

Tela said it was disheartening that Maikyau’s letter had been published on the social media before it was received at the BOB headquarters at exactly 9:32 am on Dec. 5, a day to the event.

The statement reads in part: “It is on record that the media, (print and social media) has been agog with the reports regarding the call by the NBA for the Chairman of the Body of Benchers, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, not to preside over the Call to Bar ceremonies.

“This widely circulated call has saturated the media space from Sunday, 4th December, 2022 till now.

“At the meeting of the Body of Benchers held on Monday, which notice was given on Nov. 14, the sole item for discussion was the consideration of the report of the screening committee of the Body, preparatory to the Call to Bar ceremonies,” he said.

He said the NBA president’s letter was not ripe for discussion as at the time it was received at the secretariat.

“To the glory of God, the Call to Bar ceremonies were successful,” he said.(NAN)