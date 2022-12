Soni Daniel

Nigerians will be able to use the N200 billion Bodo/Bonny Road by December 2023, Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said on Wednesday.



Fashola, who was on inspection tour of the project, said funding has been made available to ensure the completion of the project on schedule and enable the people to use road for the first time.



The historic road project with nine bridges, has reached 70 percent level of work.