By Nnamdi Ojiego

It is another Christmas, a season people travel to be with their loved ones. For some Nigerians, it is more than a Christmas celebration, it is a period of homecoming.

Nigerians are known to be travelling home every December for Christmas and New Year celebrations. They used the occasion to besiege their villages from wherever they may reside including those in the Diaspora.

While some attributed this quest to visit home during the end of the year as an inborn trait, others saw it as more of a homecoming, a get-together for an average Nigerian traveller. The latter school of thought believes that Christmas time provides people with the opportunity to unite with their families and loved ones.

This period of homecoming usually witnesses so many social and cultural events such as housewarming, weddings, child naming/dedication, burial, football competitions and masquerade displays among others.

Before now, many had thought that nothing would deter Nigerians from travelling home during this annual festivity. However, the worsening security challenges in the country, the biting economic hardship and an astronomic increase in transport fares have changed the narrative. People are afraid to go home for fear of being killed by bandits and unknown gunmen. They are hungry and ever-busy motor parks and markets are scanty.

Gloomy Situation

A trip to some major parks in major cities like Lagos and Abuja showed a drastic decrease in the number of travellers from the previous years. The above-mentioned factors were said to be responsible. For example, a journey from Lagos to Onitsha that cost about N11, 000 in November was N27, 000, a more than a 200 per cent increase, on Friday.

Transporters are not happy with the gloomy situation. They voiced their frustration when asked to compare this year with previous years.

“This is supposed to be a boom time”, said Onoja, a driver with an interstates transport company.

“But you can see what’s happening here, this place used to boom by this time. As you can see, everywhere is dry and it’s not good for us.”

Economic Hardship

The scenario is the same across major markets. In Lagos, markets like Oyingbo, Mile12 etc. recorded low turnouts of traders. The reason is not far-fetched: economic hardship. For instance, a bag of 50kg rice, which was sold between N15, 000 and N20, 000 last year, is selling between N40, 000 and N45, 000 as of Friday.

“How many Nigerians do you think can afford a bag of rice at this period when the minimum wage is N30,000 and salaries are owed in many states?”, Adeola, who deals in foodstuff at Daleko Market, Mushin, Lagos queried.

“The economy is bad and nothing is working. It’s unfortunate that this government only knows how to visit hardship on the people”.

Insecurity

According to Sunday Vanguard findings, insecurity tops the reasons why many people were not travelling. Those who spoke to our correspondents attributed the situation to the menace of unknown gunmen, kidnappers, bandits, armed herdsmen, etc who have been terrorizing the entire country.

The South-East, which used to be one of Nigeria’s relatively peaceful regions, has witnessed rising violence in recent years. Gunmen have been on the rampage in the geo-political zone, killing scores including police officers and burning police stations, Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, offices, shops and vehicles.

The recent spike in violent attacks followed a five-day sit-at-home across South-East from December 9 – 14, declared by Simon Ekpa, a controversial Finland-based Biafra agitator and leader of the pro-Biafran group, Autopilot IPOB, a faction of the IPOB.

During the enforcement of the order, many people were killed, including Prince Iheme, an elder brother to Nollywood actor, Osita Iheme. Properties worth billions of Naira were also destroyed.

The unconscionable enforcement of the now unpopular sit-at-home has injected fear into the people.

Instead of those living outside Igbo land to visit home, as usual, it is residents in the region that are leaving their ancestral homes in droves to meet their loved ones in Asaba, Lagos, Abuja, etc.

For example, a report by SBM Intelligence for DevEast Foundation said insecurity and sit-at-home protests in the South East have led to massive economic losses estimated at almost N4 trillion in two years.

The study noted that transporters plying inter and intra highways and other roads in the five states of the region lose between N10 billion and N13 billion every day of the sit-at-home protest. It added that small and medium enterprises mostly involved in trade and commerce, as well as artisans, lost between N655 billion and N3.8 trillion within 24 months.

The losses, according to the report, could be traced to specific factors including loss of between four and five working days per week; job losses due to cutbacks by business owners in response to the reduced working hours and other lost opportunities; loss of clients and customers who find alternatives because of the unstable business environment in the South-East; and increased cost of service delivery because of extra logistical costs.

The study added that the activities of official and non-state actors of various stripes – unknown gunmen, Eastern Security Network (ESN) and Ebube Agu and military operations in the zone, agitations by IPOB as well as the #EndSARS protests of 2020 – also worsened the security situation in the region and contributed to the losses. The story is not different from any other part of the country.

Not even the presence of increased formal security measures and parallel quasi-security formations like the one formed by the Benue State government could stop the incessant violent attacks across the country. The agitations, violence and inability of constituted authorities to handle the security situation in the country appear to have further dwindled public trust in the political and community leaders due to their apparent helplessness.

Not even the assurances of state governors and security agencies that the security of lives and properties of all citizens was guaranteed could convince everybody who wanted to travel to do so. Those who dare to travel in the face of insecurity said they were doing so because of important engagements they have at home. Sharing his thought with our correspondent, Obinna, a trader at Alaba International market, Lagos, said: “I know the risks involved but I can’t help it. I have an important engagement in the village and my presence is required. So, I’m travelling.”

Another trader at Ladipo market in Lagos, Emmanuel, said he’s travelling because of the burial of his late mum which is scheduled for January 5, 2023. His words: “It’s my mother we are talking about here. We can’t keep her in the morgue forever. The date has been fixed and we will give her a befitting burial. It’s our hope and prayers that nothing unfortunate happens that day.”

Mr Paul Eso, a journalist, he’s travelling with his entire family to see his aged parents.

According to him, “since my parents are old and weak to be moving around from village to the city and verse versa, it is my duty to always check on them and there’s no best time to do so than this Christmas season.”

Meanwhile, Favour Ama said he would have travelled but for the exorbitant transport fares.

“The only thing discouraging me from going to my village during this yuletide is the high cost of transportation. Things are hard, I don’t want to go past myself. When things get better in the country, I will travel home.”

Similarly, Mrs Blessing Sunday, Mr Ebere Okwara and John Abasi all said they would have travelled if not for the insecurity in the country.

“I love visiting home during this period. I planned to travel for Christmas but was deterred by high cost of transportation and insecurity. It is unfortunate that the government who came to power on the mantra of change has failed woefully in discharging its constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and property”, Abasi said.