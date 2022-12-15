By Bashir Bello

A Kano Upper Shariah Court has on Thursday sentenced the embattled Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abduljabbar Kabara to death by hanging for blasphemy.

The court presided over by Ibrahim Sarki Yola gave the order while delivering his judgment.

He also ordered that the government to seize and take over the cleric’s mosques, forfeiture of 182 books the cleric uses for propagation and be taken to the library for public use.

The Judge also warned media houses to desist from broadcasting his teachings and ideologies.

Recall that Sheikh Abduljabbar was charged to court for alleged blasphemy against the Holy Prophet and incitement in the state.