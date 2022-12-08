In a concerted effort to chart a new entrepreneurial vista among Nigerians beyond the Africa continent to discourage the ‘japa’ syndrome, some business development experts have come together to bridge the missing gaps aimed at creating business opportunities.

Subsequently, the organizers under the aegis of (Bizpotta Global Entrepreneurship Conference 2022) with the theme: Reimagining Africa’s Future: “Developing the Human Capital for Exponential Growth” is slated to take place on the 9th and 10th December 2022.

Some eggheads from the business and economic sector in the capacity building programs include, Prof Ndubuisi Ekekwe, Mr Felix Achibiri, Dr Samuel Amadi, Dr Abioye Oke, Mr Samuel Okonkwo, Mr Chijindu Umunnakwe, Mrs Nkem Adenuga and Miss Odiri Itoje among others.

The CEO of Bizpotta, Mr Chjindu Umunnakwe, in a statement ahead of the conference said they were propelled to bridge the skill gap in Nigeria and Africa and to empower people to maximize the opportunities in the digital economy.

According to him, “The world has been made borderless by technology and many of today’s opportunities have become liberalized. The question now is do we have the required skills and what it takes to get the job done?”

“With Africa’s rising population comes an urgent need to equip our people with the capacity for maximum productivity. He further stated that beyond the importance of infrastructural development is the critical need for investment in human capital.

In addition, he stated that “This is the time to reimagine Africa’s future; to move away from an aid-receiving continent to a productive continent whose people will thrive like the people projected in the blockbuster movie, Wakanda.”

“In view of this, we at Bizpotta are organizing this conference with some of the best minds in Nigeria’s entrepreneurship space to drive the vision for a new Africa where Africans can truly prosper”.