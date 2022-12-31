Bishop Valerian Okeke of Onitsha province has paid tribute to Pope Benedict who passed on Saturday.

Bishop Okeke’s tribute was released by Father George Adimiki. It read thus:

“The news of the demise of our beloved Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, came with a mixture of sorrow and joy. It came with a profound pain of the loss of such a great treasure of the Church and humanity at large. Yet the news fills one with a certain sense of peace and inner tranquility at the passing on to glory of this holy, simple, outstandingly intelligent, and humble servant of God who deployed his time, talent and intellectual treasure to serving God and His Church without reserve.

“He was a man of deep faith, legendary intellectual capacity, and child-like tenderness. He taught and lived the authentic Catholic faith through his preachings, lectures, writings, and public engagements. With the gift of longevity, he devotedly acted as a bulwark that protected the Catholic faith received from the apostles.

“I cherish the memories of all my encounters with him and wish him a safe journey and eternal repose in the bosom of the Father. Together with my auxiliary bishop, the clergy, the religious and the lay faithful of the Catholic Archdiocese of Onitsha, I assure the Holy Father of our prayers.

“Rest in peace, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

“Devotedly yours in Christ,

“Most Rev. Valerian Okeke

Archbishop of Onitsha, and Metropolitan of the Onitsha Ecclesiastical Province