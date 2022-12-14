Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited, Mukesh Ambani may bid for North London-based Arsenal Football Club rather than Liverpool and Manchester United.

Many news channels and reports had claimed that Ambani may bid for other English clubs, including giants like Manchester United and Liverpool, which are currently up for sale.

According to an article in The Athletic, which was published on Monday, Ambani’s elder son Akash, 31, who heads the Reliance Jio operations, is a big Arsenal fan, and that the Ambani family would like to bid for Arsenal club if they did enter the world of football.

Arsenal is one of the most successful professional football clubs. Arsenal plays in the Premier League, has won 13 league titles (including one unbeaten title), a record 14 FA Cups, two League Cups, 16 FA Community Shields, one European Cup Winners’ Cup, and one Inter-Cities Fairs Cup. The top players in the club are Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White and Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, William Saliba, Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Matt Turner, as per latest club ratings.

The club is owned by Arsenal Holdings Limited, which is operated by KSE UK INC. KSE UK INC is 100 per cent owned by E. Stanley Kroenke. Kroenke became a shareholder in May 2007, and was later appointed to the Board of Directors in September 2008. He became the majority shareholder of Arsenal Football Club in April 2011.

Ambani already owns Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians and also runs the Indian Super League, India’s top-tier football tournament, besides being the commercial partners of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).