A Bill for an Act to establish the Federal Institute of Fisheries Research, Ogidigben, Warri South-West Local Government Area, Delta State, For Fishery Research, Education, and Cooperative Training in Nigeria has passed its third reading at the House of Representatives.



The bill was sponsored by the Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency, Chief Thomas Ereyitomi.

Eteyitomi explained that Ogidigben is a coastal community in Warri South-West Local Government Area, Delta State which is situated along the Escravos River with strategic proximity to other coastal communities and will be accessible not only to the people of Warri Federal Constituency but also to Nigerians at large when the Fisheries Institute is established.

It would be recalled that the lawmaker on Wednesday, July at plenary stressed that the coastal communities within the Warri Federal Constituency produce over 30 percent of Nigeria’s economy but have very little or nothing to show for it in the area of education, social amenities, development or even federal presence.

Ereyitomi said Fishery contributes about three to five percent to the agricultural share of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Sadly, statistics revealed that the importation of fish has served as a major supply of fish in Nigeria, providing more than half (56.0 percent) of the fish supply.

According to the lawmaker, reports from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development revealed that Nigeria spent 97 Billion Naira on fish importation in 2010, in the analysis of major food imports obtained from the National Bureau of Statistics, fish was the second major food commodity with the highest import Bill between the period of 2006 -2010, with an annual average of N113.63 Billion, despite Nigeria’s endowed marine resources, rivers, lakes and creeks, he appealed to the Speaker of the House and his Honourable respected members to look inward to reduce the negative trend.

He said the Ogidigben community is ready to make available large acres of land for the construction and take-off of the institute as soon as the bill is assented to by the President.