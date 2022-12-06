Enitan Kehinde

General Manager and Lead Consultant of the UK operations of BlackHouse Media (BHM), Enitan Kehinde, has been named ‘Rising PR Practitioner of the Year at the recently concluded Lagos PR Industry Gala and Awards (LaPRIGA).

She has been recognised for achieving significant feats in building people, platforms, reports, resources and initiatives that not only educate, upskill and develop new industry entrants, young consultants and leaders but also shape the future of the global PR and communications industry.

The awards ceremony, organised by the Lagos State Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) is designed to showcase and recognise excellence in public relations practice.

Currently in its 7th year, LaPRIGA celebrates practitioners and stakeholders and serves as a means to challenge practitioners to maintain professionalism and invest more in the public relations practice.

Kehinde’s ‘Rising PR Practitioner of the Year’ win is coming off the heels of her recent win of PRovoke’s Young Changemakers Award, across Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa making her the first African to receive the prestigious award.

The 29-year-old consultant was also announced as a key innovator in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region by PRovoke for their eighth annual Innovator 25 list.

Kehinde says she considers receiving the award, coming from an industry regulator, a testament to BHM’s commitment to building people and platforms that contribute immensely to the public relations practice within the country and abroad.

“It is a great honour to receive NIPR’s ‘Rising PR Practitioner of the Year’ award. The award affirms the good work that the team at BHMG put in to deliver the best possible results for our partners.

“The Nigerian PR industry is booming with potential and I am grateful for the opportunity to play my part in uplifting the standards of the profession not only within the country but also globally.”

The consultancy also received the Agency of the Year and PR Supporter of the Year awards. Ayeni Adekunle, BHM Founder and CEO was named PR Practitioner of the year with Lead PR & Communications Adviser at ID Africa, Njideka Akabogu being nominated for the Rising PR Practitioner of the Year award.

At the ceremony, which was held on Friday, December 2, 2022, at D’Podium International Event Centre, Ikeja, Lagos, NIPR Lagos chairperson, Comfort Nwankwo, appreciated industry stakeholders for their contribution to the practice of public relations.

“The LaPRIGA Awards has evolved by adding new colours, dimensions, and values and recognizing best accomplishments in reputation management, relationship management, and support for marketing functions,” she said.