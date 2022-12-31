Managing Director, Sckyé Hospitals Ltd, Dr Thomas-Wilson Ikubese has received appreciation and gift from staff members of the hospital for being a good employer who also provided them with the best working environment to work in in 2022.

This is very remarkable especially as 2022 saw most bosses being called out by staff members for being horrible.

Recall also that the issues of horrible bosses and toxic workplaces had dominated major discusses recently as Nigerian employees and other stakeholders accused employers of being horrible as well as overseeing toxic workplaces not conducive for employees.

But the staff members of Sckyé Hospitals had a positive story to tell about their own employer whom they said is the best in the country.

While presenting the gift of appreciation to the YesWeFit convener, the employees described their MD as “the Best employer whom any employee would always be proud to have.”

Expressing their joy, the workers thanked Dr. Ikubese for paying their salaries every month even before month ends as well as providing them with myriads of benefits in a time when most employers are either struggling to pay salaries or are owing salaries.

Meanwhile, in a similar development, the Ondo state chapter of the socio-political group, OODUA Youth Council have equally presented a Humanitarian ICON award to Dr Ikubese for being exceptional in proving services and humanitarian gestures that benefit the people, especially the poor.

Receiving the gifts, Ikubese expressed his gratitude and said he is even encouraged to do more in the coming year.

The former presidential aspirant expressed his gratitude in a statement he posted on social media.

The statement reads thus:

“A “THANK YOU” GIFT

So, this evening, a cross section of members of staff of Sckyé Hospital Ltd presented me with a gift, on behalf of others.

I asked why I was so gifted, to know if I truly deserved it.

“Sir, you’ve been an exceptional boss. You pay our salary promptly each month and even much earlier this December. Gave us Christmas bonanza. Hosted us to a sumptuous end-of-year party in your residence and gave us a conducive environment to work in with reasonable remuneration. We decided to come together and make this little presentation in the spirit of appreciation”

Oh, how elated I was!

With this gesture, I’m encouraged to do even more for them in the coming days, for when a people show appreciation, they open doors for greater in-flow!”