France forward, Karim Benzema could make a shocking return to the France World Cup squad ahead of their FIFA World Cup final match against Argentina on Sunday.

Benzema was earlier ruled out of the World Cup after he suffered a thigh injury at the training camp. He then immediately flew back to Madrid for his recovery, after which his name was dropped from the FIFA World Cup.

The 34-year-old suffered a muscle tear and was given a three-week recovery period. He left Doha thinking he would be replaced in the squad. Injuries forced him to miss the tournament alongside other team players, Paul Pogba, Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, N’Golo Kante, and Christopher Nkunku.

However, the Ballon d’Or winner is now back in training for his club side and Mundo Deportivo reports that he could be brought back ahead of the weekend’s game against Argentina.

The paper claims that Real Madrid are happy to let the striker go back to Qatar and the decision now rests with Deschamps, who has used a number of attacking players as his side have emerged as one of the best sides of the 2022 tournament, despite many setbacks with injuries to key players in the weeks before the competition got underway

When asked about the possibility after defeating Morocco, France’s manager Deschamps did not respond directly and only said,” I’d like to proceed to the next question”.

Benzema has 37 goals in 97 caps for France and was Les Bleus’ top scorer at the 2014 World Cup.