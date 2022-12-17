.

The APC 2023 Senatorial Candidate for Benue South, Com. Daniel Onjeh, has written to felicitate with and applaud the Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), Architect Sonny Echono on the occasion of his birthday.

A statement issued by the Director of Media, Onjeh Campaign Organization, Prince Maxwell Ogiri, says Com. Onjeh described Arch. Echono as standing out conspicuously in the gallery of finest intellectuals to have ever come out of Benue South.

Onjeh further noted that posterity would be very kind to Arch. Echono, for his numerous selfless contributions to the socioeconomic and infrastructural development of the Idoma nation.

The statement further noted that Onjeh was immensely proud of Arch. Echono’s towering achievements and indelible legacies in both private life and public service, adding that he was indeed a quintessential gentleman, a consummate public servant and an administrator of the finest hue, who has brought much esteem to the practice of architecture in Nigeria; and Benue South was indeed blessed to have an illustrious, diligent, honest and God-fearing son as Arch. Echono.

Prince Ogiri also noted that on this special day, Onjeh prays for God’s boundless mercy and favour to continually beset Arch. Echono, and for God’s mighty hand to continue to uphold and defend him against all the evil devices of his enemies.

Onjeh, therefore, on behalf of his family, associates and the entire Onjeh Campaign Organization, celebrates Arch. Echono on this propitious day as he clocks a new age, and wishes him many happy returns in perfect health, peace of mind and abundant prosperity.