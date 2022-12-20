By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Electricity consumers in parts of Benue state have decried the astronomical monthly bills they have been receiving from the Jos Electricity Distribution Company, JED.

The aggrieved consumers who lamented that the monthly bills from JED to Makurdi residents in particular, in the last few months, have gone beyond what an average Nigerian could pay, urged regulatory agencies to step into the matter and call the distribution company to order.

Narrating their ordeal to newsmen on Tuesday, some consumers recounted how in the last five month, they witnessed sudden steady increase in their monthly bills which peaked in November when even a one room apartment was billed as much as N28,000.

Sharing his ordeal, a resident of Abu Shuluwa Road, Joseph Tarr who resides in a room apartment stated that “at the beginning of the year I was paying N4,000 monthly. By June they increased the bill to about N9,000; some were billed N14,000. We complained and they promised to address the issue saying that the charges came from Jos where they have their head office.

“But instead of addressing the issue as promised, the bills I have been receiving in the last four months, have been around N28,000 and some were charged as high as N32,000. How do they expect anyone to pay that kind of bill?

“And if you ask for pre-paid meters which we learnt should be given free to consumers, they insist that you must pay to get one. It is a terrible situation because we are now at the mercy of the distribution company as if no organisation is monitoring their activities.”

On his part, Sonter Teryila who lives in a two room apartment in the High Level area of the town said “this JED people in the last three months have been charging me alomost N30,000 monthly. When the bills come, we usually complain and they will promise to address it but the following month they bring you something higher than the former.

“This is a clear case of exploitation. We noticed that these crazy bills started coming after their offices were locked up by the Benue Internal Revenue Sevice over the backlog of unpaid taxes. There is no justification for this. Except they are now telling us that electricity is not for the poor.”

Contacted, the Business Manager JED Makurdi office, Mr. Joseph Kwaghgba said, “several factors are responsible for the high bills and it includes the slight increase in the tariff. There is also a huge increment in power availability and consumption in Makurdi.

“We were consuming just about 13 megawatts in Makurdi in the time past, but now the consumption has gotten to almost 22,000 megawatts. And what it means is that the more the usage the more the charges.

“There is tremendous improvement in power supply and we are doing almost 18 to 20 hours power supply and sometimes 24 hours.”

He stated that the implication is that the more you enjoy supply the higher the bill paid, “but the solution to this situation is for most consumers who can, to migrate to prepaid billing; so that they can manage their consumption and then this issue of overbilling will be laid to rest.”