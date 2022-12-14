By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The dominant church among the Tiv people of Nigeria, the Nongo u Kristu u i Ser sha Tar, NKST, Church or Universal Reformed Christian Church has banned politicians from using any of its events or services to propagate their political activities or canvass for votes.

The Church also frowned at the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia for visiting the just concluded NKST National Choir Conference held at Amaafu, Katsina-Ala Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state to sell his candidature without the approval of the church.

A statement issued Wednesday in Makurdi by the General Secretary of NKST, Ephraim Shir, recalled what transpired at the Conference and how APC governorship candidate accessed the venue to address the choir delegation during recess, on December 1, 2022 without the consent and approval of the leadership of the Church, a day after the NKST Executive Committee headed by the President, Dr. Dominic Anza had visited the same conference.

According to the statement, “NKST Church condemns that act in totality and warns that no NKST event, Church service of any kind should be used as a rally for campaign by any political party or candidate.

“NKST as a Church is not partisan and as such cannot practice same. No politician or party should take undue advantage of a recession time at any NKST event to propagate campaigns unless the leadership of such an NKST event is available to control excesses.

“The leadership of NKST Church shall conduct a proper investigation into the said incidence and shall sanction any one of her members who may be found guilty of instigating, promoting, encouraging or influencing such an unfortunate scenario.

“The NKST as a Church shall however, continue to intercede for our land for peace, unity and would at all times continue to pray for all political candidates of various political parties for God’s will to take preeminence in their individual aspirations.

“We therefore, urge every candidate to be at liberty in requesting prayers from us as a Church for that is one of our core mandates and obligations.”