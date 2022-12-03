Vows to exhaust legal processes to prove case



By Peter Duru, Makurdi



Senator Barnabas Gemade has said he would appeal the judgement of the Makurdi Federal High Court which struck out his suit challenging the disputed gubernatorial primary election of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Benue State which produced Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia as its candidate.



Justice Abdul Dogo had Friday struck out the suit on the grounds that it was statute barred.



Senator Gemade in a statement issued weekend in Makurdi by his media aide, Solo Dzuah said he reached the decision after due consultations with his legal team on the need to pursue the case to its logical conclusion.



He explained that his decison was premised on the fact that the main issues raised in his suit and subsequent prayers were not addressed.



He expressed “confidence in the judiciary as a system that guarantees justice and hope for the common man through diligent adjudication and interpretation of the law.”



The APC stalwart admonished his campaign team, and teeming supporters to remain resolute and law abiding as he exhausts the full legal processes for clarity, sanity and due process and to prove their case before higher courts.



He also reiterated the justification for his legal actions “as a loyal party man, and recognized aspirant of APC Benue state governorship primaries who feels short-changed by the manipulated process of nomination, and who still reserves the right to pursue justice in defence of the party guidelines and electoral provisions of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.



“My decision therefore remains the only option to sanitize the electoral system and reposition the integrity of internal democracy which the state yearns for.”

