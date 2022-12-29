By Elizabeth Osayande

The Managing Director of a non-profit organisation, ETIWA Tech, Jody Adewale, has counselled youths to acquire vocational skills and be proud of doing so.

She noted that such skills could be what would serve as their means of livelihood and getting to greater heights in life.

She stated this at the graduation ceremony of 53 trainees in the different skills such as painting, decoration, plumbing and solar power installation.

Adewale noted that the seven-week technical and education programme was funded by German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, BMZ, through the “Skills Development for Youth Employment – SKYE” programme implemented by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit, GIZ.

Her words:” We believe that vocational skills can boost development. People with these skills should see them as professions to be proud of. The GIZ SKYE programme focuses on improving the prospects of gainful employment for Nigerian youth aged between 15 and 35 and for returnees in selected sectors of the economy via the establishment of an efficient TVET system, active labour market integration measures and enhanced cooperative structures between state institutions and the private sector.

“In line with this mandate, GIZ is collaborating with ETIWA Tech to ensure that beneficiaries of training programmes are properly equipped with skills and tools to improve income-generating employment opportunities for Nigerian youths. All graduates will receive a minimum start-up tool kit to help them get started on their entrepreneurship journey. Graduates are also mandated to participate in a six-week internship programme.

“This internship is an important aspect of the training programme as it provides the trainees with the on-field experience necessary to thrive in the construction industry. On this project, we have worked with several key industry partners namely: El Alan Construction Ltd, VACC Technical Ltd, IL Bagno, Dakin Nigeria, GOPA/SEDIN, Schneider Electric among others. They have provided their expertise and offered job placements to our graduated trainees; ensuring a seamless linkage between training at ETIWA Tech and the local construction industry,” she said.

Expressing joy for being one of the graduates, Abidemi Odewunmi noted that her days of being unemployed have ended with the training she has undergone.

Her words:” I am smiling today because I am happy. Can you imagine how it feels, if you have been applying for so many jobs, and being denied because you don’t have the experience? I studied Petroleum Engineering and just because I couldn’t secure a job, I went back to do Mechanical Engineering, still, I couldn’t secure a job. But coming to ETIWA, the wonderful instructors taught us skills to conquer the world. I can tell you I am rebranded, as I now have a skill.”