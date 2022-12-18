NerdzFactory Foundation has advised informal sector workers to be cautious of their activities on social media in order not to fall victims of internet fraudsters.

Its Programs Manager, Thelma Eweama gave this warning during the closing event of a digital and online safety campaign it organized for over 2,000 informal sector workers across five local communities in Lagos state including Ikorodu, Ikeja, Ikotun, Apapa and Lekki.

Speaking at the closing event in Olodi Apapa, Eweama advised on how traders and artisans can protect their personal information and prevent identity theft.

“One of the major ways to protect your personal information is not to submit or enter your details on an unverified website or application. Be careful of the links you click on through different social media platforms’’.

In his remark, the Director of NerdzFactory Foundation, Ade’ Olowojoba admonished the traders and artisans not to entertain phone calls asking for details of their debit card and password, as these are personal.

Olowojoba said: “We all are familiar with the stories of people who have lost their savings to fraudsters who disguise themselves as bank representatives. Don’t be a victim. Do not entertain any telephone conversation requesting for your debit card max pan, cvv or pin. Also, do not share your password to any platform with anyone. Passwords are for you alone and no one should request for it”

The campaign was held through the support of Access Bank, Lagos state Ministry of Wealth Creation, Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board (LASTVEB) and the NerdzFactory Foundation volunteers and team members.