Veteran comedian, actor and model, Basketmouth and his wife Elsie, have decided to go their separate ways. This was revealed by Basketmouth himself on Thursday evening, in a post that shocked everyone.

“As much as it pains me to bring my personal life to the public space, this is an unavoidable situation. After much deliberation, my wife and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage,” so read a part of the statement.

The news really came as a shock to a lot of people, especially social media followers, who probably thought that they were going to spend the remaining days of the year, without hearing about another celebrity breakup.

A lot of them went on social media to vent out their worries on the rising case of celebrity separation in Nigeria, this year.

Basketmouth and Elsie may just have recently announced their separation, but they are not the first celebrity couple to announce separation this year.

Here is a list of a few other celebrities who separated this year.

Korra Obidi and Justin

Dancer Korra Obidi, and Dr. Justin Dean, her husband, divorced in March after Justin posted on his Instagram profile that he would be ending things with Korra. Korra Obidi accused Justin Dean of being an abuser who assaulted her countless times in their marriage.

Taking to his Instagram live feature, on Friday, April 1, 2022, Dr Justin disclosed that he divorced Korra because she said terrible things about their kids.

Speaking on the divorce, Korra said, “When I can talk about my story. I will talk about it. When I’m able to tell my story, I’ll share everything with you guys. Until then, please be patient with me. And please know that I have two girls that I have to take care of. If I’m not there, nobody will.” She said

In November however, she got officially divorced from Justin, a divorce she celebrated heavily on social media.

Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz

JJC Skillz in June announced his separation from actress Funke Akindele.

In a statement online, JJC Skillz, a movie producer and marketer, asserted that he made every effort to make their marriage work but he was forced to leave because nothing seemed to be working. He stressed that they were both going to pursue separate lives after a six years marriage.

Nkechi Blessing and Opeyemi

Nkechi Blessing’s announcement of her split from her lover in April astounded many of her fans and followers on social media. She shared various events that contributed to her decision to end the marriage with Ekiti-based politician, Opeyemi Falegan on social media.

Julius Agwu and Maclayton

News of the end of the 14-year-old marriage of famous comedian, Julius Agwu and his wife, Ibiere, broke in March this year.. It was alleged that the humour merchant walked out of his marriage, contrary to a widespread rumour that Ibiere packed her bags and left, having been overwhelmed by Julius’ illness.

Julius, who wedded his wife in 2008 and has two kids with her, reportedly gave up on his marriage and stopped fulfilling his marital obligations. He also allegedly moved out of his matrimonial home, leaving his wife and children.

Anita and Paul Okoye

Anita and her estranged husband, Paul Okoye, famously known as Rude Boy, were granted a divorce by an Abuja High Court in the Federal Capital Territory, Maitama, on Wednesday, after a tense few months between the both of them.

The couple had been married for eight years when the former filed for divorce from the latter in July, alleging several problems.

Her reasons for filing for a divorce from Paul are; 1. They no longer share a mutual conjugal relationship as husband and wife, 2. Lack of Spousal support, 3. They no longer have communication as a couple, 4. Irreconcilable differences and 5. Extreme indifference towards her feelings.

Oritsefemi and Nabila Fash

In another drama-filled union, singer Oritsefemi and Nabila Fash crashed after five years.

Ms Fash confirmed they were officially separated and heading for a divorce during a live video session with popular OAP Daddy Freeze. She accused the singer of having intercourse with an unidentified female on their matrimonial bed.