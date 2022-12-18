By Efosa Taiwo

Barcelona have congratulated Lionel Messi after the Argentine helped his nation to their third ever World Cup crown.

Messi spent 20 years at Barcelona after arriving from Argentina as a teenager.

During that time, he became the club’s record appearance holder and top scorer, scoring 672 times in 778 games.

He won four Champions League and 11 LaLiga titles, and was named the best player in the world on six occasions (and for a seventh time since leaving.)

In a tweet on their Twitter page, Barcelona shared a photo of Messi kissing the World Cup trophy while cradling his Golden Boots award.

The Spanish giants captioned it: “The Best there ever was. The best there will ever be.” The best there ever was. The best there ever will be. pic.twitter.com/UEZXEYNJR3— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 18, 2022