By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

Lagos State Baptist Conference, yesterday, urged the Federal Government to tackle insecurity and high cost of living in the country, noting that it is threatening peace and making life unbearable for Nigerians.

President of Lagos West Baptist Conference, Rev. Samuel Oladiran, who spoke during a media briefing in Lagos, said: “We, hereby, call on governments, at all levels, to come down very hard on the undesirable elements that are daily threatening the peace of fellow countrymen and making life unbearable.

“The current state of inflation ravaging our land appears to have some semblance/elements of global dimensions due to the lingering Russian/Ukrainian wars and some other related issues.

“We are equally aware that our country’s inflation is largely aggravated due to lack of plans and judicious utilization of our God-given resources (human and material) by government at various levels of leadership. We, therefore, as a people call on the government to be very intentional in ameliorating the very harsh effect of the current high cost of living which is practically sniffing life out of average Nigerians and taking the basic necessities of life out of their reach.

“We also note with dismay the increasing cases of mental health among a larger number of the citizenry particularly the youths. These are either due to so much pressure towards life survival, gross abuse of illicit substances as a means of ‘escaping’ from disappointments and failures in life. We call on our government to put in place adequate and highly subsidized facilities towards rehabilitation of victims of abuse of illicit substances resulting in their mental health and also treatment facilities for those with natural mental health challenges.”

Speaking on the 2023 general elections, Oladiran said: “We urge the government and her agencies to afford Nigerians the opportunity to choose their leaders by creating a safe and conducive atmosphere for electioneering campaigns and elections. Politicians should use the opportunity available to tell Nigerians the plans and programmes they have for them if elected into the various offices rather than engaging in abusive and smearing campaigns of opponents. Campaign grounds should also no longer be turned to Jamboree grounds where people’s gullibility is further explored.”

Also speaking, President, Lagos Central Baptist Conference, Rev. Victor Akerele, said: “The church is in a vantage position. It is time for church leaders to use the power of the pulpit to sensitize and educate worshippers to vote rightly and vote their conscience knowing that part of what we do in voting is the will of God to bring the right people to power.”

On his part, President Lagos East Baptist Conference, Rev. Matthew Awujoola, said: “When it comes to deploying weapons and using security agencies, these are the tools of government, they must adequately use these tools to ensure that they fulfill one of their primary responsibilities which is protecting lives and properties.”