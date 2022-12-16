BAP Productions and Terra Kulture present “Motherland The Musical” showing at Terra Kulture Arena from December 23rd, 2022 to January 2nd, 2023.

The musical is directed by award-winning theatre and film director, Bolanle Austen-Peters and features performances from Temi Otedola, Tosin Adeyemi, KelvinMary Ndukwe and Uzo Osimkpa among many others.

When confronted by a group of young political rallyists who are fed up with the state of the country, an Igbo man and a Fulani woman share the story of their romance starting in 1957, on the brink of Nigeria’s independence, and how the country’s history has shaped their love. Through music, romance and necessary conversations, “Motherland the Musical” tells the story of Nigeria; the past, the present and the hopes for the future.

The musical play will premiere a single show at 7pm on Friday December 23rd, 2022.

It will then run two shows (afternoon and evening) on Saturday December 24th, 26th, 27th, 30th and 31st, 2022.

In the new year, the show will also maintain its afternoon and evening shows on January 1st and 2nd 2023 with tickets purchased through www.terrakulture.com.

For a premium experience, the VVIP experience comes with increased comfort with seats that have extra legroom, drinks and canapés, and a gift bag with show merchandise.

The director, Bolanle Austen-Peters, described her vision for the musical as “a showcase of the story of Nigeria, highlighting the beauty of our different cultures while also acknowledging the perspective of the young people who want to be a part of the change that takes this nation to greater heights. It will be an entertaining, colourful and rich show with an engaging story, exciting musical numbers and a beautiful message.”

Bolanle Austen-Peters (BAP) Productions is a production company committed to showcasing the culture, the experiences, and the glamour of Nigerians through art.

With almost a decade worth of experience, the company has produced nine plays that have been performed on three continents including Saro the Musical, Wakaa the Musical, Fela and The Kalakuta Queens and Death and the King’s Horseman written by Wole Soyinka.

BAP Productions has also produced five movies that have become box office hits, number one on Netflix Nigeria, and have screened at film festivals all over the world.

The projects have garnered numerous award nominations and wins including Best Movie West Africa at the 2022 Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (Collision Course) and Best Nigerian Film at the 2022 African Movie Academy Awards (Man of God).

Terra Kulture Arts and Studios Limited is an educational and recreational organization set up in 2003 to promote the richness and diversity of Nigerian languages, arts and culture.