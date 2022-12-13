By Henry Umoru

THE Bank of Industry, BOI disclosed yesterday that it has disbursed about two billion naira to graduates in partnership with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)

The Bank said that it was also willing to engage the graduates of Graduate Employability Skills and Terraskills GES Foundation by helping them take their interest to the next level.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja at the official launch of the Graduate Employability Skills – Maiden Edition – organized by TerraSkills Learning Systems Limited, the Executive Director, Small and Medium Enterprise, Bank of Industry (BOI), Shekarau Omar who the Chairman of the occasion said that the ” Bank of Industry has graduates empowerment scheme in collaboration with National Youth Service Corps and have disbursed close to two billion naira to Corps members who are about leaving the camp. We train them on various skills and quite a number of them are doing very well on their own.

“Capacity building is key to improving the economy. I have gone through the document and the seven objectives are equivalent to 100 or 200 page documents that is what we need at various levels in Nigeria, if we are able to do this a lot of people will not be roaming the streets carrying arms or doing drugs. If you build people capacity , you are building their lives.

” If you give people knowledge in terms of capacity, you have given them power for life. What Tarraskills is doing today is saving lives. We are looking forward to many Nigerians that can join this train in given capacity to Nigerians.”

Also speaking at the event, the Director General, Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Sir Joseph Ari who noted that what has given the West edge over Africans was skills and they used to develop their economy, said that, it was not sufficient for us to have graduates, said, ” you can show you someone with certificate and is hungry and another with skills and has food in is table. You can have certificate and be hungry and you might have skills and you will be very hungry. So we must find the meeting point and that is what we are talking about today.

According to Ari, unemployment has become a common thing in most homes, adding, ” is either your siblings, husbands, wives, family, or friends are unemployed and to overcome these challenges we need need skills.”