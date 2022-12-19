.

By Ibrahim Hassan,Kaduna

Bandits killed over 28 citizens on Sunday night in Southern Kaduna communities and razed their houses.

The affected communities were Malagum 1 and Sokwong communities of Kagoro in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

While confirming the killings, the Kaura Local Government Council Chairman, Mr Mathias Siman said seven people were gruesomely killed in Sokwong Community and their houses completely razed.

Also, the Speaker of the Kaura Local Government Council, Mr Atuk Stephen, said that over 22 people were killed in the Malagum 1 community.

– Killers of Southern Kaduna people yet to be neutralized – CAN

Meanwhile, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kaduna State Chapter, said it was mourning the death of over 28 innocent defenceless people of the Mallagum community in the Kagoro area who were brutally slaughtered on Sunday night.

Rev John Joseph Hayab, CAN chairman in Kaduna State said “this massacre has further proven that the killers of the Southern Kaduna people have not yet been neutralized as claimed.”

“The federal government and the security agencies must not let the killers escape. Those who committed this evil must be fished out, arrested, and brought to face justice.”

“These renewed killings may be a strategy to scare the people from exercising their rights and to further increase fear and impoverish them. Accordingly, CAN condemn this barbaric act in the strongest terms but appeal for calm, calling on the government and security to rise to the duty of protecting lives and property,” he said.

-Kaduna Govt condoles victims of the attack

The Kaduna State Government has sent heartfelt condolences to the Malagum and Sokwong communities in Kaura LGA.

Samuel Aruwan, the state Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, said “the military and other security agencies reported that bandits attacked the locations and killed several citizens while burning houses and other properties.”

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed deep sadness at the report of the incident and prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed, while offering condolences to their families.”

“The Governor condemned the attacks as inhuman, considering the efforts of government, security forces, the traditional institution and other critical stakeholders within the last week.”

“The Governor has also directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to urgently provide relief materials to the communities.”

“An urgent security intervention is being conducted by the Defence Headquarters Operation Safe Haven, as the Commander – also the GOC 3 Division Nigerian Army – Major General Ibrahim Ali, and Sector 7 Commander, Colonel Timothy Opurum are presently in the location.”

“The Kaduna State Government will make public further details on the incident as it receives feedback from the security forces,” he said.