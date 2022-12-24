.

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna- Bandits have invaded Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger state, killed the village head of Mulo and abducted three others from the Community.

The Village head, Alhaji Usman Garba was said to be gruesomely murdered by the bandits and his corpse was dumped by the roadside and fled with the three others abducted.

The state commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs, Emmanuel Umar who addressed newsmen at Government House, Minna yesterday said the incident happened on Thursday night.

The Commissioner stated that though there had been relative peace in most of the local government areas in terms of terrorism in the past few months some local government areas were however still being threatened by the bandits.

“There had been tremendous improvement in the security situation in Niger state in the past few months but there are still pockets of threats still existing in some communities especially Kontagora, Mashegu and Mariga local government areas.

“The latest one is the invasion of some communities in Mashegu by these bandits on Thursday during which four people including the village head of Mulo, Alhaji Usman Garba and three others were abducted. Unfortunately, the traditional ruler was gruesomely murdered by the hoodlums,” the Commissioner revealed.

He said the state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello while expressing the sympathy of the state government over the death of the monarch has also directed the Joint Security Task Force to go after the bandits and rescue the abducted villagers and also flush out the bandits from their various hideouts in the state.

Mr Emmanuel Umar also called on the villagers to cooperate with security agencies in their communities by assisting the security agencies with useful information about the movement of the bandits in order to completely flush them out of the state.