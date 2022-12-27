.

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Bandits may have devised another means of unleashing terror on their victims in Niger state as Landmines suspected to have been planted by them exploded and injured two villagers.

The incident occurred on Saturday.

The two injured persons, Ezra and Nuhu Dogo were said to be on their way to Afapi from Chukuba village.

A source from the area who is also the President of Lakpama Youth Assembly, Comrade Jibrin Allawa said the two victims were moving from Chukuba to Afapi and rode on the landmine.

“The incident happened on Saturday but thank God that both of them escaped death and they are still alive. Nuhu is currently admitted at the IBB Specialist Hospital while Ezra whose case is not severe is admitted at the Erena hospital and they are both responding to treatment,” he explained

Comrade Allawa lamented over incessant attacks in different communities by the Armed Bandits, especially around Lakpma Allawa Pandogari Bassa Road and neighbouring villages in Shiroro local government area and called on the government to intervene immediately.

The Spokesman of the state Police Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun Confirmed that the incident occurred on Tuesday adding that the two victims have been rushed to the hospital and are responding to treatment.

“The incident is true; the landmines exploded when they (victims) rode their motorcycle on the landmine which eventually exploded but Luckily, they were rushed to the hospital and they are still alive,” the PPRO declared.