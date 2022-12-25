L-R: Newly appointed Acting Chief Judge of Kebbi State, Justice Umar Abubakar, and Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State shortly after swearing-in at Government House, Birnin Kebb.

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has sworn-in Justice Umar Abubakar as Acting Chief Judge of the state.

Speaking shortly after the oath administration on Saturday in Birnin Kebbi, Bagudu charged the appointee to consolidate on the successes recorded by his predecessor.

“Let me start by congratulating Justice Umar Abubakar for being sworn-in today as the Acting Chief Judge of Kebbi State following the retirement with effect from tomorrow of Justice Suleiman Muhammad Ambursa.

“Justice Ambursa had a long and illustrious career but anything that has a beginning shall surely have an end. He has contributed his best to our state and we thank him well and pray God will continue to guide and protect him.

“We pray the Acting Chief Judge shall continue in the manner Kebbi State Judiciary is known for. I had had opportunity of meeting lawyers who told me that their tour of duty in Kebbi had added value to achieve successes elsewhere because in Kebbi State the judiciary is diligent and they ensure that people do their job.

“As provided for by the Constitution in Section 271(4) (5), today you are sworn-in as acting CJ of the state. We believe that access to justice is a key and absolute necessity in ensuring justice,” he said.

The governor noted with satisfaction that the state judiciary was on the march to achieve greatness, adding that the state has two justices of the Supreme Court at one time and two justices in the Court of Appeal.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Secretary to thei State Government (SSG), Alhaji Babale Umar-Yauri, had earlier presented the new CJ to the governor by reading out his citation.

The SSG said that the new CJ was born in Birnin Kebbi and began his educational career in Town Primary School, Birnin Kebbi, from 1968 to 1975, went to GTC Argungu from 1975 to 1980, proceeded to State College of Art and Science, Sokoto, from 1984 to 1986, and proceeded to Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto, from 1986 to 1990, where he bagged his LLB in both Common and Islamic Laws, and called to the Bar in 1991.

He added that in his quest for knowledge, Abubakar obtained a Post Graduate Diploma in Management and a Masters Degree in Business Administration from Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto.

Umar-Yauri said the new CJ was appointed as Magistrate in 1992 and promoted to all grades of Magistrates and Chief Magistrate until when he was appointed Secretary, Judicial Service Commission in 1998, appointed as Chief Registrar High Court of Justice in 2003 and appointed High Court Judge from Jan. 15, 2007, to date. (NAN)