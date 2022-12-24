Gov. Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa on Friday signed the state’s N178.5 billion Budget for the 2023 fiscal year into law.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Badaru signed the budget after it was passed to him by the State House of Assembly.

The governor expressed satisfaction with the state budget performance in the last seven years of his administration.

Badaru said that the 2023 Budget was designed to consolidate all the gains made in the last seven years, particularly in the area of physical and human capital development.

“This budget will be used to complete ongoing projects and numerous new ones across the state.

“In the last seven years, we were able to construct over 1,700 km roads, achieved 95 per cent access to water, improved our GDP, built and renovated over 6,000 class rooms.

“Also, with effective budget implementation, we were able to improve our eduction sector and the results showed in the performances of our students WAEC/NECO results.

“From 4.5 percent to over 60 per cent of those who obtained five credits, including Mathematics and English,” the governor said.

He, however, pledged to ensure that the citizens continued to enjoy dividends of democracy throughout his tenure.

“We’ve recorded significant improvement with regards to budget implementation and we will continue to ensure maximum implementation of this budget,” Badaru said. (NAN)